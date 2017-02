ترامب عبر “تويتر”: إيران تلعب بالنار وأنا لست أوباما

Iran is playing with fire – they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!

Thank you to Prime Minister of Australia for telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about. Very nice!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017